Canada plays its first World Baseball Classic game Thursday against Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista and the Dominican Republic in Miami.
Canada is in a pool with the Dominican, the U.S., and Mexico. The top two teams in each pool advance to the next round.
Canada wrapped up its preparation for the tournament with a 10-4 exhibition loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Canada's Shane Dawson took the loss after allowing four earned runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer by Aaron Hicks and a solo shot by Gary Sanchez.
Starter Scott Richmond pitched two innings for Canada, allowing Matt Holliday's two-run homer in the first. Kyle Higashioka added a solo homer off Chris Rowley in the eighth inning.
Eric Wood hit a pair of solo homers for Canada while Tyler O'Neill belted a two-run shot off Yankees starter Luis Severino in the first inning.
J.R. Graham replaced Severino in the third inning and picked up the win.
