Gun charge forces A's catcher Maxwell to miss series vs. Jays
Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell will miss a four-game series at Toronto that starts Thursday because he cannot enter Canada while awaiting sentencing in Arizona on a gun-related charge.
Can't enter Canada after being accused of pointing firearm at food delivery person in October
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Maxwell will be on the restricted list during the series, then rejoin the A's when they return to Oakland.
Maxwell was arrested in Arizona in October after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her at his Scottsdale home. Maxwell pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in April and is to be sentenced on June 4 in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Melvin said Wednesday that catcher Josh Phegley will be recalled from triple-A Nashville to take Maxwell's place on the active roster.
