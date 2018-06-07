Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. placed on 7-day DL
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday. The double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats made the move a day after Guerrero Jr. took himself out of a game with an apparent leg injury.
The double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats made the move a day after Guerrero Jr. took himself out of a game with an apparent leg injury.
The Fisher Cats have not revealed specifics on the injury but it is not believed to be serious.
Guerrero Jr., a 19-year-old Montreal native, is batting .407 this season with 11 homers and 55 RBIs in 53 games.
