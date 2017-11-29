The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Wednesday that Roy Halladay will be honoured by the club on opening day 2018.
According to the team, the former pitcher will be recognized for his "life and storied career" during a pre-game ceremony on March 29th when the Blue Jays host the New York Yankees.
The Blue Jays said they will provide more details on their plans to honour Halladay in the coming months.
We will honour the life and storied career of Roy Halladay during our pregame ceremony on Opening Day. —
@BlueJays
We will have more information to share - including additional honours in Doc’s memory - in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/9s3MiuoK57
Halladay died on Nov. 7 at the age of 40 when his private plan — an ICON A5 — went down in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa, Fla.
Halladay, nicknamed Doc, was with the Jays from 1998-2009, winning 148 games and the 2003 Cy Young Award as the American League's best pitcher. He went on to win the National League Cy Young Award in 2010 after being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in December 2009.
Halliday's Major League Baseball career spanned 16 seasons and also included eight all-star selections as well as a perfect game and a post-season no-hitter — both with Philadelphia.
He posted a career regular-season record of 203-105, with a 3.38 earned run average and 2117 strike outs.
