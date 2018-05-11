Blue Jays place Marcus Stroman on DL with shoulder fatigue
Pitcher is 0-5 to start the year
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue.
The 27-year-old Stroman, who was hampered by a right shoulder injury at spring training, has struggled this season with an 0-5 record and a 7.71 earned-run average in seven games.
Toronto also optioned left-hander Tim Mayza to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.
Right-handers Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio were recalled from Buffalo to fill out the pitching staff before Toronto started a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox.
Biagini has an 0-3 record in four starts and a 4.57 ERA with Buffalo this season. He failed to impress in two major league starts earlier this season with an 0-1 record and 8.10 ERA.
Gaviglio, acquired from Kansas City on March 21, has a 0-0 record with a 1.86 ERA in five appearances with the Bisons.
