Blue Jays sign LHP Jaime Garcia to 1-year deal

Contract is worth $8 million with club option for 2019

The Canadian Press ·
31-year-old pitcher Jaime Garcia had a 5-10 record with a 4.41 ERA in 2017. (Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays signed left handed pitcher Jaime Garcia to a one-year contract for the 2018 season on Thursday.

The $8 million contract comes with a club option for the 2019 season.

The 31-year-old was signed as a free agent after appearing for the Atlanta Braves (18 starts), Minnesota Twins (one start) and the New York Yankees (eight starts) during the 2017 season.

The six-foot-two, 215 pound pitcher from Mexico posted a 5-10 record with a 4.41 ERA in 27 starts last season.

He has a career record of 67-55 with an ERA of 3.69 in 185 games over nine seasons.

