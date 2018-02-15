Blue Jays sign LHP Jaime Garcia to 1-year deal
Contract is worth $8 million with club option for 2019
The Toronto Blue Jays signed left handed pitcher Jaime Garcia to a one-year contract for the 2018 season on Thursday.
The $8 million contract comes with a club option for the 2019 season.
We've signed LHP Jaime García to a 1-year contract with a club option for 2019. <br><br>Over 9 MLB seasons, García is 67-55 with a 3.69 ERA. <a href="https://t.co/uE1wJkeqXh">pic.twitter.com/uE1wJkeqXh</a>—@BlueJays
The 31-year-old was signed as a free agent after appearing for the Atlanta Braves (18 starts), Minnesota Twins (one start) and the New York Yankees (eight starts) during the 2017 season.
The six-foot-two, 215 pound pitcher from Mexico posted a 5-10 record with a 4.41 ERA in 27 starts last season.
He has a career record of 67-55 with an ERA of 3.69 in 185 games over nine seasons.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.