Blue Jays acquire RHP Sam Gaviglio from Royals
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Sam Gaviglio from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
27-year-old was 4-5 with 4.36 ERA in 16 games last season
Gaviglio, 27, posted 4-5 record and 4.36 earned-run average in 16 games last season with both the Royals Seattle Mariners.
The six-foot-two, 195-pound pitcher has a 37-42 record and 4.03 ERA over seven minor-league seasons. He has been optioned and will report to minor-league camp.
To make room on the 40-man roster Toronto has designated left-hander Matt Dermody for assignment.
