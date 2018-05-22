Blue Jays recall 2nd baseman Devon Travis from Buffalo
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled second baseman Devon Travis from triple-A Buffalo. Travis was demoted to Buffalo after a slow start with Toronto this year, batting just .148 in 18 games.
Slumping Jays begin 3-game series with Angels on Tuesday
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled second baseman Devon Travis from triple-A Buffalo.
The slumping Jays made the move on Tuesday after sending shortstop Richard Urena down to Buffalo on Sunday. Urena made two errors in the team's fourth consecutive loss, all against the Oakland A's.
- MLB extends Roberto Osuna's leave through May 28
- High-scoring A's rough up Biagini, complete sweep of Blue Jays
- Jays' rotation takes another hit as Garcia joins Stroman on DL
Travis was demoted to Buffalo after a slow start with Toronto this year, batting just .148 in 18 games. He didn't have great results in triple-A, hitting .210 in 64 plate appearances during a 14-game run.
Travis is coming off an injury-plagued 2017 season in which he played just 50 games.
The Blue Jays begin a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.