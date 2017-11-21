Five minor league pitchers,including three in the Blue Jays' system, have been suspended for drug violations.
The commissioner's office announced the penalties Tuesday.
Jays prospects Juan Jimenez and Naswell Paulino were each suspended for 72 games, and Jol Concepcion was banned for 60 games. Jimenez, Paulino and Concepcion tested for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.
Jimenez and Paulino are on the roster for the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Blue Jays, and Concepcion is on the roster of the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Blue Jays.
Kansas City minor leaguer Travis Eckert and free-agent lefty Kevin Duchene each tested positive for a drug of abuse. Eckert was suspended for 50 games following a second positive test, and Duchene received a 100-game penalty following a third positive test.
Eckert is on the roster for Single-A Lexington of the South Atlantic League.
There have been 79 suspensions under the minor league drug program this year and five under the major league program.
