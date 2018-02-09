Josh Donaldson reiterates desire to stay in Toronto in rebuke to report on Twitter

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson says he hasn't asked for a contract extension beyond next season but reiterated that he'd like to remain in Toronto.

The 2015 American League MVP, who is set to become a free agent in 2019, took to Twitter Thursday to chastise a report from baseball reporter Jon Heyman suggesting Donaldson may be asking for too much money.

Heyman, in a column published Thursday on Fanragsports.com, said Donaldson "is believed to be seeking a monster payday, according to friends.

"And while he may not hit his goal [some think he may be shooting too high], he benefits from Manny Machado's move to shortstop since he'd become the top third base option if Machado stays at shortstop as a free agent," Heyman continued.

Donaldson replied to Heyman with a two-part tweet.

'I would like to stay'

"I respect what you do for a living, but you don't know my friends. Nor do my friends know what I want, because there is still information to be gathered. I haven't asked for anything. What I have said is I would like to stay," Donaldson wrote on his verified Twitter account.

"I would listen to an offer, but I haven't had one to listen to so it's been pretty easy. Thanks for your concern about my future and next time I hope you put a name by it, because you are using my name in a manner I don't appreciate."

Donaldson and the Blue Jays avoided arbitration last month by agreeing on a $23 million US, one-year contact — the largest one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player.

The contract gives Donaldson a $6 million raise while also making the three-time all star the highest paid player on the Jays' roster.

Donaldson rebounded from an injury-slowed 2017 to hit .270 last season with 33 homers and 78 runs batted in over 113 games. The sure-handed infielder missed time from April 14 through May 25 with a calf injury, which also hampered him during spring training.

He was coming off a $28.65 million, two-year deal.

Donaldson has a .285 batting average with 111 home runs and 300 RBIs over three seasons in Toronto.