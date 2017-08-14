The Toronto Blue Jays signed left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson to a minor-league deal on Monday, adding some depth to their depleted starting pitching staff.

Anderson hasn't had much success this season, posting a 2-2 record with an 8.18 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in six starts for the Chicago Cubs this season.

He was released by the Cubs on July 31.

Anderson has been productive in the past, most recently in 2015 when he posted a 3.69 ERA over 31 starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But with Toronto suffering in the starting pitching department, Anderson will give them another option.

Aside from Marcus Stroman, Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ, Toronto's rotation has been a revolving door of various starters, with nine other pitchers making starts so far this season.

Aaron Sanchez is still dealing with a blister on his pitching hand which has been a problem for him the majority of the season, while Cesar Valdez — who made three starts for the team recently — is on the disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.

Joe Biagini, who has made 11 starts for the team this season, is currently in the minors and Francisco Liriano was dealt to the Houston Astros before the non-waiver trade deadline.

Among others who have made starts for the Blue Jays this season include Mike Bolsinger (5 starts), Mat Latos (3), Casey Lawrence (2) and most recently, Nick Tepesch and Chris Rowley.

Tim Mayza called up to the Bigs

The Blue Jays called up left-handed reliever Tim Mayza on Monday, giving Toronto four lefties out of the bullpen.

The Blue Jays selected Mayza in the 12th round of the 2013 draft.

The 25-year-old began the 2017 season at double-A New Hampshire, posting a 4.59 earned-run average over 33 1/3 innings before being promoted in July to triple-A, where he pitched to an 0.93 ERA and struck out 16 batters over 19 1/3 innings.

"I think I was just able to move the ball both sides of the plate with some tilt, get some angle and kind of work towards my strengths," Mayza said of the shift in his stats. "Pitch to contact and fill up the zone."

Mayza, who found out he'd be making his first trip to the big leagues on Monday morning, called the experience so far "kind of surreal."

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he would use Mayza against both right-handed and left-handed hitters and he could go multiple innings if needed.

"He's got a great arm, left-handed, saw some good things in spring training and he's been pitching well lately," Gibbons said.

In corresponding roster moves, Toronto optioned reliever Leonel Campos to Buffalo and offered right-hander Taylor Cole his unconditional release.