Blue Jays game on Facebook could be a sign of things to come

If you're a Blue Jays fan, the team's hot start likely has you excited for the next game. You probably can't wait to turn on the television and watch Wednesday's matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

If you do, you may be disappointed. The 4 p.m. ET game is one of 25 Major League Baseball contests this year that will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook, including two Blue Jays games (the other is on May 24). The social-media giant reportedly paid $35 million US for the rights.

The 25 Facebook games most occur on Wednesday afternoons. Viewers will be able to watch on their smartphones, tablets, desktops or other internet-connected devices, including smart TVs.

Fans may notice a few differences with the game presentation when they log on to Facebook's MLB Live page. The games will have a TV-broadcast feel but are being produced exclusively for the Facebook format by Major League Baseball. Rather than the Blue Jays' familiar broadcast crew, fans will get MLB Network personalities including former players Cliff Floyd and Jeremy Guthrie.

Maury Brown, who covers the intersection of sports and business for Forbes, says it makes sense for MLB to partner with Facebook. Baseball, like other major sports, is experimenting with delivering games in different ways and seeing what works best.

Wednesday's game, which is free to stream, is the third Facebook broadcast of the season. The results so far have been mixed.

"The first one was certainly rough," says Brown. "They were figuring out how the graphics would work and they were making adjustments in-game."

At the same time, Brown says, the Facebook games offer a unique opportunity for fans who like to be on social media while watching.

"I can't watch a game without social media and that's a large part of the appeal for baseball. There's a solid part of the fan base that likes to engage," says Brown. "But it is difficult to do comments while the game is streaming. It really chews up the screen space."

'We're learning'

Fans haven't exactly embraced the move. People who pay hefty cable bills or shell out for the MLB broadcast package, which promises every game, may be disappointed. Much of the ire has been focused on the actual broadcasts, including complaints about misshaped graphics and viewers' comments scrolling over live action.

Both MLB and Facebook have promised improvements.

"We're still in the early days of having live sports and we're learning with every broadcast we have on the platform," a Facebook statement said. "Fortunately, we have a great partner in Major League Baseball innovating on our platform and listening to feedback from fans to adjust the broadcast in real time."

MLB is the latest professional sports league to test the possibilities of alternate broadcasts and delivery methods. Facebook and Twitter have carried NFL games. Amazon recently acquired the online rights to the NFL's Thursday night games. Facebook also has deals in place to broadcast some European soccer and U.S college basketball games.

"The real question is, do you start getting [games] more through digital than you do from a traditional cable or satellite provider," Brown says.

"It's the idea that your television simply changes from what you receive your cable or satellite through to basically a large computer monitor on the wall. That's absolutely happening and it's happening right now."