The Blue Jays have another Clemens in their organization.

The Jays selected Kacy Clemens in the eighth round of the MLB draft, 249th overall, on Tuesday, nearly 20 years after dad Roger won his second of back-to-back Cy Young Awards in a Toronto uniform.

Kacy Clemens wearing a #BlueJays uniform with Roger Clemens (via @kclemens21) pic.twitter.com/WpbrYQHUQV — @bnicholsonsmith

Kacy, a 22-year-old left-handed hitting first baseman and third of Roger's four sons, just completed his senior year with the Texas Longhorns. He hit .305 with 12 home runs and 49 RBI in 62 games.

The Blue Jays now have plenty MLB blood in their farm system, with Kacy joining Vlad Guerrerro Jr.,, son of the former Expo, Bo Bichette, son of former National League all-star Dante, and Cavan Biggio, son of Hall of Famer Craig.

Roger Clemens' oldest son, Koby, also played in the Blue Jays organization briefly in 2012.

Pair of Canadians come off the board

Canadian pitchers Zach Pop and Daniel Procopio were both chosen on Day 2 of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, bringing the total of Canadian players selected to four over the first 10 rounds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Pop, a Brampton, Ont., native pitching at the University of Kentucky, with their seventh-round selection, while the Los Angeles Angels used their 10th-round selection on Toronto's Procopio, a right-handed pitcher out of Niagara University.

Pop spent the 2017 season pitching as the Wildcats' set-up man and appeared in 22 games. He struck out 20 in 20 2/3 innings, giving up 19 hits and holding batters to a .247 average.

Pop was a 23rd-round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 but did not sign with the club. Later that year, he helped Canada to a bronze medal at the under-18 Pan American Championships in La Paz, Mexico.

Procopio started 12 games for the Purple Eagles and went 6-4 with a 4.19 earned-run average. He had 75 strikeouts over 58 innings and limited batters to a .203 average.

Procopio represented Canada in 2013 at the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan. He was drafted by the New York Mets in 22nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft as a high school player.

Right-hander Landon Leach of Pickering, Ont., was the first Canadian drafted this year, going to the Minnesota Twins in the second round (37th overall) on Monday. Shortstop Adam Hall of London, Ont., went to the Baltimore Orioles with the 60th overall pick.

The final day of the MLB Draft goes Wednesday with rounds 11 through 40.