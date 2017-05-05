The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Cesar Valdez from the Oakland Athletics and designated right-hander Mat Latos for assignment.

Valdez was optioned to triple-A Buffalo and right-hander Neil Ramirez was activated from the Bisons before Friday night's game at Tampa Bay.

Latos, who made his big-league debut in 2009 with San Diego, was 0-1 with a 6.60 earned-run average over three starts with Toronto.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in February and was called up last month when starters J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez suffered injuries.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has 10 days to either trade, release or waive the 29-year-old Latos, who has also pitched for Cincinnati, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami, Chicago White Sox and Washington.

Meanwhile, Jays manager John Gibbons said Marcus Stroman will make his next scheduled start Monday night against Cleveland.

Stroman departed after three innings, his shortest start in three years, in the Blue Jays' 8-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night because of tightness in his right armpit.

"Said he's good to go," Gibbons said before Friday night's game at Tampa Bay. "Said he's feeling good."