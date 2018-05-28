Blue Jays crushed by Red Sox, lose Donaldson to injury

Andrew Benintendi has continued the hot hitting out of the leadoff spot for injured star Mookie Betts.

Benintendi hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, J.D. Martinez added a solo homer, and the Boston Red Sox coasted to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

With regular leadoff hitter Betts missing his second straight game because of tightness on his left side that he felt in batting practice Sunday, Benintendi added a triple and single, improving to 4 for 8 in the two days.

"I'm seeing it pretty well right now," Benintendi said in his usually quiet voice.

Reminded that it was his first career homer over the Green Monster, the 23-year-old said: "I've hit a few over there in BP, but not in a game."

Betts entered the day with a major-league-leading .359 batting average.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double, scored twice and made a spectacular catch in centre field as Boston won for the seventh time in nine games.

It was the Blue Jays' 11th loss in 15 games, dropping them to 2-5 against the Red Sox this season. Teoscar Hernandez had an RBI triple and double for Toronto.

David Price (5-4) laboured through five innings, allowing two runs and four hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Former Jay David Price picked up the win for Boston. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The lefty took a hard grounder from Yangervis Solarte that bounced off his glove and appeared to carom off his chest in the first inning before picking it up and throwing him out.

"You know me, I'm the softest guy in this clubhouse," Price said, joking. "If that had bothered me, I was coming out of the game."

The Red Sox took charge with their big fourth inning, pulling ahead 6-1 against Aaron Sanchez (2-5).

Brock Holt had a sacrifice fly and Bradley his run-scoring double before Benintendi lofted a fly ball into the first row of Monster seats.

"They get a couple singles in that inning, a bloop, and then a blast," Sanchez said.

Martinez then led off the fifth with his 17th homer, a drive that completely left Fenway Park over the Monster, tying him with Betts for the team lead.

"They've got a tough lineup, they always have," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "It's tough to shut 'em down."

Sanchez was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in five innings, falling to 0-3 in his past five starts with a 5.96 ERA.

Donaldson injured

Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson left the game with left calf tightness after getting a single and walking twice.

The Blue Jays third baseman, who had walked with one out, made it to third on a Justin Smoak double but covered the distance gingerly. After talking to the team trainer, he gave way to pinch runner Gio Urshela.

Manager John Gibbons said Donaldson would be evaluated Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

"That's the way the game goes. You deal with it," Gibbons said. "Whether you like it or not, you deal with it."

The 32-year-old Donaldson, who has already spent time on the disabled list this season with a shoulder injury, has a history of calf problems.

His start to the 2017 season was disrupted with a right calf injury. At the time the 2015 AL MVP said he had played through unrelated flare-ups of the calf injury during the 2016 season.

Toronto is already without the injured Aledmys Diaz (ankle), Randal Grichuk (knee), Steve Pearce (oblique), Marcus Stroman (shoulder) and Troy Tulowitzki (foot).

Another shift for Martin

Toronto's Russell Martin made his first career start in left field. In his 13th season in the big leagues, the 35-year-old has been primarily a catcher.

He was out playing caroms off the Monster before the game.

The Blue Jays had three switch hitters and six batting right-handed, so that gave them an all righty lineup against Price.

Marco Estrada (2-5, 5.40 ERA) is set to start Tuesday. He's 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox this season.

Meanwhile, Rick Porcello (6-2, 3.74) hopes to rebound from his worst start of the season when he gave up six runs over 3 2/3 innings against the Rays on Wednesday.