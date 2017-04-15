Kendrys Morales hit a walkoff solo homer as the Toronto Blue Jays ended a seven-game losing skid with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

Morales turned on the first pitch from Tyler Wilson (1-1) in the bottom of the ninth for a no-doubt shot over the wall in right-centre field.

It was his second homer of the season. The blast made a winner of closer Roberto Osuna (1-0), who gave up the tying run in the top half of the frame.

Jose Bautista scored the other Toronto run in the seventh inning when he came across on a single by pinch-hitter Darwin Barney.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball. Joe Biagini worked a scoreless eighth before the Orioles scratched out a run off Osuna in the ninth.

Osuna gave up a leadoff infield single to Welington Castillo. Pinch-runner Craig Gentry stole second, moved to third on a fly out by Hyun Soo Kim and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop.