Kendrys Morales hit a walkoff solo homer as the Toronto Blue Jays ended a seven-game losing skid with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.
Morales turned on the first pitch from Tyler Wilson (1-1) in the bottom of the ninth for a no-doubt shot over the wall in right-centre field.
It was his second homer of the season. The blast made a winner of closer Roberto Osuna (1-0), who gave up the tying run in the top half of the frame.
Jose Bautista scored the other Toronto run in the seventh inning when he came across on a single by pinch-hitter Darwin Barney.
Toronto starter Marco Estrada threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball. Joe Biagini worked a scoreless eighth before the Orioles scratched out a run off Osuna in the ninth.
Osuna gave up a leadoff infield single to Welington Castillo. Pinch-runner Craig Gentry stole second, moved to third on a fly out by Hyun Soo Kim and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.