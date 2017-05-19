Anthony Alford, the Blue Jays No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com, was promoted to the Major League team Friday.

He will be plugged into the lineup immediately, batting eighth and starting in left field for the shorthanded Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles.

Spoke with Anthony briefly. "I feel awesome," he said of being called up by the Toronto Blue Jays. — @munzly

The promotion was necessitated by the bevy of missing players for Toronto right now. Outfielder Darrell Ceciliani left the game on Thursday after injuring his shoulder hitting a home run, and was placed on the 10-day DL.

Centre fielder Kevin Pillar still has one game left to serve on his two-game suspension for using a homophobic slur. Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki, Russell Martin and Steve Pearce also remain on the DL with various ailments.

In 33 games with the Blue Jays Double-A affiliate, Alford has hit .325 with a .411 OBP, to go along with three home runs and nine RBI. He has also contributed nine steals.

Alford was drafted by Toronto in the third round of the 2012 MLB amateur draft.