Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has ligament damage on his right ankle, the team said Sunday.

The Blue Jays said an MRI on Tulowitzki's sprained ankle revealed the damage. He will be further evaluated by a foot/ankle specialist.

Tulowitzki was injured during Friday night's home game against the Los Angeles Angels. He left the game in the third inning after spraining his ankle while trying to run out a ground ball at first base.

The 32-year-old Tulowitzki was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.

Tulowitzki is batting .249 with seven homers and 26 runs batted in through 66 games this season. He also spent time on the disabled list with a hamstring injury earlier this season.