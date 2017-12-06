Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez is scheduled to resume throwing this week, almost three months after his 2017 season ended prematurely because of a sprained tendon and nagging blister on his middle finger.
General manager Ross Atkins made the announcement Wednesday at a luncheon with Toronto baseball reporters.
Sanchez went 15-2 with an AL-best 3.00 ERA and was a first-time All-Star in 2016. The blister issue limited him to eight starts in 2017 and led to four stints on the disabled list. Sanchez didn't pitch after July 19, and his final comeback effort was halted when he was shut down in early September. He finished 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA.
Atkins also said shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who was diagnosed with season-ending ligament damage to his right ankle in late July, should be at full strength by January. Tulowitzki has missed at least 30 games in six straight seasons.
