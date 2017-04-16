The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right middle finger blister.
The move is retroactive to April 15.
Left-hander Matt Dermody has been recalled to take Sanchez's place on the Toronto (2-9) roster.
The 24-year-old Sanchez took the loss in his last start on Friday night — a 6-4 defeat against the Baltimore Orioles — pitching 5 1/3 innings while giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out three. Sanchez, who was last season's American League earned-run average leader, earned a no-decision in his first start of the season in Tampa Bay.
Dermody appeared in five games for the Blue Jays in 2016, allowing four runs in three innings.
Toronto wraps up a four-game series with the Orioles later Sunday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.