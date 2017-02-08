Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin is always looking for new ways to train. Sometimes that includes taking his talents to the pool and what better coach than Paralympic swimming champion Benoît Huot?

The two athletes met through a mutual friend in Quebec and Martin thought the same power and speed he uses to run bases on the diamond would translate well to an explosive program in the pool.

So how good of a swimmer is Russell Martin?

"I was shocked at how good he is in the water," Huot said in an interview with CBC. "I saw him swimming and at first I stopped and I said, 'Russ, there's no way you've never swam before. You know what you're doing,' and he's like, 'Nope, I'm telling you, I've never touched the water. I just do what I saw on YouTube.'"

As for Huot, he says he's a big Jays fan.

"I remember '92, '93 and especially that home run from Joe Carter in '93. I was only nine years old but I remember exactly where I was — at my grandma's house and it was such an exciting game."

Maybe, once the weather warms up and the Blue Jays take the field again, we'll see Martin teaching the swimmer some baseball tricks.