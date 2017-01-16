Blue Jay fans woke up to a bittersweet update this morning.

The sweet part? Jose Bautista, who has played nine season with the Blue Jays, and the team are nearing a deal that would bring the fan favourite back to Toronto.

Those who may have found it the sweetest could be a few parents and gift givers.

The most relieved people today? The parents who gave their kids Bautista jerseys for Christmas, not knowing about the 'free agent' thing. — @JaysJournal

The bitter? That would be the lack of an official update, which has twitter buzzing.

What do they want? That's simple, confirmation, something the Toronto Blue Jays don't seem to be rushing.

Me waiting for baseball reporters to get on twitter with Bautista news. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/7dLk80ZaqJ — @_rallycap

Normally it would be easy enough to wait it out. However, when adopted Torontonian, Marcus Stroman gets in the mix, all bets are off.

My brother. Back where you belong. Couldn't be happier. Appreciate you for guiding me and always being real! @JoeyBats19 @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/4eJ6VyeNWW — @MStrooo6

Adding fuel to the fire would be good old Joey Bats, who liked the tweet, thus creating a Twitter storm. Wonder if these two are sitting at home laughing?

Is Toronto experiencing some déjà vu? Steven Stamkos liking a tweet about him coming home sure did blow up the internet.

Not to be outdone, some resourceful Toronto Raptors fans have joined in, but maybe for a different reason…

@MStrooo6 @JoeyBats19 @BlueJays this tweet gonna blow up so DeMar DeRozan #NBAVOTE — @TDotA1G

@MStrooo6 @JoeyBats19 @BlueJays Hot up in the 6ix

DeMar DeRozan #NBAVote — @legit_GFS

Looks like for the time being, all of twitter and the Blue Jays fandom will have to wait patiently.

The internet is good at that right?

i need to stop refreshing Jose Bautista on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/X2iC4Gi6E4 — @seanbeckingham





