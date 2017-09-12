Rookie Richard Urena hit a walkoff single as the Toronto Blue Jays came back for a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to four games.

The rally began when Zach Britton (2-1) walked Kevin Pillar to start the bottom of the ninth, then gave up a line drive single to Teoscar Hernandez. Luke Maile drove in Pillar with a single to tie the game and Urena followed with a base hit up the middle to plate Darwin Barney, who had reached on a force out.

Justin Smoak had an RBI double for the last-place Blue Jays (68-77) and Tim Mayza (1-0) pitched 1/3 of the ninth to earn his first win.

Tim Beckham had hit a tie-breaking solo homer off starter Joe Biagini in the eighth to give Baltimore a 2-1 lead. Mark Trumbo drove in the other run for the Orioles (71-74), who lost their sixth straight.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Joe Biagini (31) works against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Biagini had baffled the Orioles for most of the game, not allowing an extra-base hit until the seventh, when Trey Mancini hit a double to left-field. Mancini came around to score on Trumbo's single, tying the game to the displeasure of the 29,055 in attendance.

Biagini pitched a career-high eight innings, allowing two runs and six hits with two strikeouts and zero walks. He threw just 88 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Prior to the game, the Jays reinstated catcher Russell Martin (oblique) off the disabled list.