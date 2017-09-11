Ryan Goins hit a homer and drove in two runs and Marco Estrada pitched five effective innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Estrada (8-8) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven. The right-hander, who improved to 3-0 against Baltimore this year and 7-1 versus the Orioles in his career, has allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his last 10 starts.

Richard Urena hit an RBI double and Darwin Barney plated a run with an infield single for the Blue Jays (67-77).

Baltimore had the tying run on second base with one out in the ninth inning but Dominic Leone pitched around it with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.

Mark Trumbo homered for the Orioles (71-73) and Adam Jones and Caleb Joseph had RBI singles.

Ubaldo Jimenez (5-10) gave up three runs and six hits over five innings while walking two and striking out five. Jimenez couldn't quite repeat his performance from his last outing at Rogers Centre on June 29, when he pitched eight shutout innings in a 2-0 Baltimore win.

Goins and Urena got Toronto on the board in a wacky second inning that saw Baltimore commit two errors.

Goins plated Teoscar Hernandez on a groundout after the rookie reached third on a double and an error to Mark Trumbo. The Orioles right-fielder botched a routine fly ball, then bobbled it into the seats. Barney followed with a double and advanced to third on an error to the centre-fielder, then scored on Urena's double for a 2-0 Toronto lead.

Jones cut Baltimore's deficit in half at 2-1, plating Manny Machado from second base on a single in the fourth inning.

Goins restored the two-run cushion with a solo homer in the bottom of the frame. But Trumbo led off the fifth with a solo homer of his own, a no-doubter to left-centre-field that Estrada didn't even turn to look at.

Barney made it 4-2 in the sixth when Miguel Montero scored from third on his weak dribbler off former Blue Jays closer Miguel Castro.

But Joseph brought the Orioles within one again, scoring Trey Mancini with a single in the seventh. The run was charged to Danny Barnes.

Josh Donaldson was back in Toronto's lineup as the designated hitter after missing three games with an illness. He went 0 for 2 with two walks.

Prior to the game, the team announced closer Roberto Osuna will be away from the team for three days as he expects the birth of his first child.

Former Jays adviser dies at age 90

Mel Didier, a former scouting director for the Montreal Expos who finished his career as a senior adviser for the Toronto Blue Jays, died Monday. He was 90.

Didier spent seven decades in baseball, first as a minor league pitcher, then as a coach, executive and scout.

The native of Louisiana worked as a scouting director for the Expos from 1969-1975 before spending time with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers.

He served as senior adviser for player development to the Blue Jays from 2009 to the time of his death.

"Few men in our great game have had universal admiration throughout baseball as Mel Didier did," said Paul Beeston, Toronto's President Emeritus in a statement. "On behalf of the Toronto Blue Jays, I would like to extend my sincere condolences and sympathies to his wife Elena and the entire Didier family."

The Blue Jays held a moment of silence for Didier — following moments of silence for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States and victims of the recent hurricanes in the U.S. and the Caribbean — before Monday night's game against Baltimore at Rogers Centre.

Didier also coached baseball and football for his alma mater, LSU in the 1950's and 1960's.