With Aaron Sanchez making strides in his comeback from a finger injury, Joe Biagini's time in Toronto's starting rotation may be rather short-lived.

His start Tuesday night didn't do him any favours.

Biagini gave up two runs in the first inning and issued a career-high four walks over 5 1/3 frames as the Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game series.

The lanky right-hander fell to 1-5 in his last six starts. Biagini is 2-6 since being moved to the rotation on May 7.

"He kept us there and then the bullpen did a nice job keeping it at three [runs], they put up zeros," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. "Not many chances to get things going tonight ... a lean night."

Offence did little to help

The Toronto offence did little to help Biagini. The Blue Jays mustered only six hits and Troy Tulowitzki drove in the only run with a ninth-inning solo shot.

Jonathan Schoop scored twice and Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman threw 5 1/3 shutout innings to help the Orioles (38-38) win their third straight game.

"He was really working the bottom of the zone," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. "He pitched a lot with his fastball early and went to some other pitches the second and third time around the order."

Darren O'Day worked the eighth inning and Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his 14th save. The Blue Jays (36-40) have dropped five of their last eight games.

Schoop singled in the first inning and scored on Mark Trumbo's two-run double. In the third, Schoop doubled and came across on a single by Adam Jones.

Biagini (2-7), making his 10th start of the season, battled some control issues in the fourth.

He issued two-out walks to Hyun Soo Kim and Paul Janish — the eighth and ninth hitters in the order — before a wild pitch moved them up a base. Biagini escaped by striking out Seth Smith.

"I was a little frustrated with how a couple things went," Biagini said. "But overall I was glad that I stayed in the game and gave the team a chance to stay close and try to keep as much momentum as possible."

Solid in the bullpen

Biagini was solid in the bullpen over the first month of the season but had to be stretched out after injuries plagued the Toronto rotation. He may find himself back in a relief role by the all-star break.

The Blue Jays had some opportunities but couldn't take advantage against Gausman (4-7), who entered with a bulky 6.47 earned-run average.

Toronto put runners on the corners in the fifth inning but Kevin Pillar flew out. The Blue Jays chased Gausman in the sixth and eventually loaded the bases before Kendrys Morales struck out.

Biagini's 98-pitch outing ended in the sixth inning after a one-out single by Trey Mancini. He allowed five hits, three earned runs, four walks and struck out three.

"We didn't beat him, we just figured out a way to scratch across some runs," Showalter said. "He was good. Three runs usually, in this park, you don't like your chances."

In the ninth, Tulowitzki belted a 2-2 pitch for his fourth homer of the year.

The Blue Jays, who have spent most of the season in the American League East division basement, fell to 10-13 in June. However, Toronto entered play Tuesday just 5 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays made several roster moves before the game. Reliever Jason Grilli was designated for assignment and outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. was optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

Right-hander Chris Smith was recalled from the Bisons and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera was reinstated from the disabled list.

Carrera came on as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. Smith worked a scoreless ninth in his big-league debut.