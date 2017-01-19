The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $37.5 million US, three-year contract to keep home run champion Mark Trumbo, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is contingent on Trumbo passing a physical.

Trumbo hit 47 home runs last year and became a free agent. The 31-year-old did not accept the Orioles' qualifying offer of a $17.2 million, one-year contract, wanting to test the market. Uncertain whether he would return, the Orioles acquired outfielder Seth Smith from Seattle earlier this month.

With Trumbo leading the way, the Orioles earned an AL wild-card berth last season, then lost to Toronto in 11 innings.

Trumbo played in 159 games last season, batting .256 while setting career highs for home runs and RBIs (108). While he suspect defensively in right field, he made up for that deficiency with his offence. Trumbo had 157 hits, 51 walks and a .316 on-base percentage.

Obtained before last season from the Mariners, Trumbo has 178 homers and 517 RBIs over a seven-year career with the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle and Baltimore.

Ex-Jay Saunders finalizes deal with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and outfielder Michael Saunders have finalized a $9 million, one-year contract.

Saunders will earn $8 million this season, and the Phillies have a 2018 option worth $10.5 million with a $1 million buyout.

The option price could increase by $2.5 million: $500,000 each for making the All-Star team and reaching 560 plate appearances, and $750,000 apiece for finishing among the top 10 in MVP voting and reaching 600 plate appearances.

A 2016 AL All-Star with Toronto, Saunders hit a career-best 24 homers and batted .253 with 57 RBIs last season.