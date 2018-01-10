Gerrit Cole trade in limbo after conflicting reports

Gerrit Cole is not a member of the Houston Astros, at least not yet, after reports of the pitcher being traded were refuted or walked back.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to trade the 27-year-old pitcher to the 2017 World Series champion.

Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pirates?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pirates</a> have reached agreement on Gerrit Cole trade. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> —@jonmorosi

"We do not have a deal," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow later told MLB.com. "We are working on multiple things but nothing is imminent."

FOX Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal, who previously said a deal was "close," appeared to walk back his claim.

Earlier I quoted a source saying Cole to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> was close. Clearly that is not the case. Had heard all morning there was significant momentum toward a trade, with specific names under discussion. A deal surely remains possible. But I was mistaken to call it close at that time. —@Ken_Rosenthal

Cole went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA for the Pirates last season. His best season came in 2015, when he posted a career-high 19 wins and career-low 2.60 ERA en route to his only all-star appearance.

If a trade does goes through between the Pirates and Astros, it would bolster an already-stacked rotation in Houston that includes two-time Cy Young award-winner Justin Verlander and 2015 winner Dallas Keuchel.