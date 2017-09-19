Kansas City's Alex Gordon hit Major League Baseball's record 5,694th home run of 2017 in Toronto, breaking the season mark.
Gordon's home run off Toronto's Ryan Tepera on Tuesday night raised the total to one more than the 5,693 set in 2000 at the height of the Steroids Era. The record was broken with just less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.
A new record for most homers hit in a season – EVER.—
@MLB
Alex Gordon hits @MLB’s 5,694th long ball of 2017. pic.twitter.com/JQDNKZ202I
There were 5,610 homers last year, an average of 2.31 per game, and this year's average of 2.53 entering Tuesday's action projects to 6,139. That would be up 47 per cent from 4,186 in 2014.
Power subsided after the start of drug testing with penalties in 2004. The home run average dropped in 2014 to its lowest level since 1992, then started rising during the second half of the 2015 season.
