The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a split nail on his right middle finger.

It's Sanchez's second trip to the disabled list this season.

He returned from the 10-day DL due to a blister on the same finger in time to start Toronto's game Sunday against Tampa Bay, but left after the first inning after suffering bleeding and stinging pain underneath the nail.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Danny Barnes from triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Toronto opened a three-game series at the New York Yankees on Monday.