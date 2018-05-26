Aaron Nola takes no-no into 7th as Phillies top Jays

Aaron Nola took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Nick Williams hit his third pinch-hit homer of the year in the eighth and the Philadelphia Phillies moved into first in the NL East Saturday with a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Nola did not allow a hit until Russell Martin's RBI single to left in the seventh, which tied the game at 1. After cruising through the first six innings, Nola came back out to work the seventh after a brief rain delay — the second of the game — and walked Justin Smoak with one out before Martin came through, ending the right-hander's day.

Nola struck out 10 and walked three. He threw 113 pitches, matching a career high set on June 27, 2017.

Williams turned on an 0-1 cutter from Joe Biagini (0-4) to break the tie and allow Philadelphia to take a half-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East. It was the latest in a season the Phillies had been in first since the conclusion of the 2011 season, when they won 102 games.

Saranthony Dominguez (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings for his first major league win. Luis Garcia worked the ninth for his first save in his second opportunity.

Jaime Garcia allowed five hits in seven innings and gave up his only run on Maikel Franco's homer leading off the fifth.

Williams leads the majors in pinch-hit RBIs (8) and total bases (19). His three pinch-hit homers tied Miami's Justin Boar for tops in baseball.

