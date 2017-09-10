New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has become the second major league rookie to hit 40 homers.
With his solo shot in the fourth inning Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the 25-year-old joined Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees to hit 40 homers at age 25 or younger.
List of Yankees who reached 40 HR in their age-25 seasons or younger:—
@Yankees
Ruth
Gehrig
DiMaggio
Mantle
Judge pic.twitter.com/PArTZkArK9
That was Judge's 40th homer, and he added his 41st with another solo shot in the sixth, a drive that would have traveled 463 feet unimpeded, according to MLB Statcast.
Mark McGwire hit 49 homers as a rookie for Oakland in 1987.
Judge's walk in the second inning was his 107th of the season, a major league record for rookies.
