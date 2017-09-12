The Cleveland Indians share a record with a team celebrated by Hollywood.

"Moneyball" has its sequel.

Following a familiar script of scoring first, playing strong defense and riding dominant pitching, the Indians extended their winning streak to 20 games and matched the AL mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Cleveland's streak, which began on Aug. 24 in Boston, is tied for the majors' second-longest in 82 years — and the Indians show no signs of stopping. Corey Kluber (16-4) strengthened his Cy Young Award case with a four-hitter as Cleveland joined the 2002 A's, 1935 Chicago Cubs (21) and 1916 New York Giants (26) as the only teams to win at least 20 in a row.

Tigers Indians Baseball

Cleveland Indians fans cheer for their team to win their 20th straight game on Tuesday during a game against Detroit. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

LONGEST MLB WINNING STREAKS

  • 26 — 1916 New York Giants (1 tie)
  • 21 — 1935 Chicago Cubs
  • 20 — 2002 Oakland Athletics
  • 20 — 2017 Cleveland Indians
  • 19 — 1906 Chicago White Sox (1 tie)
  • 19 — 1947 New York Yankees
  • 18 — 1904 New York Giants
Cleveland's Francisco Lindor hits a solo home run in the first inning against Detroit, all the offence the Indians needed to win their 20th consecutive game. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

