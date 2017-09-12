The Cleveland Indians share a record with a team celebrated by Hollywood.

"Moneyball" has its sequel.

Following a familiar script of scoring first, playing strong defense and riding dominant pitching, the Indians extended their winning streak to 20 games and matched the AL mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Cleveland's streak, which began on Aug. 24 in Boston, is tied for the majors' second-longest in 82 years — and the Indians show no signs of stopping. Corey Kluber (16-4) strengthened his Cy Young Award case with a four-hitter as Cleveland joined the 2002 A's, 1935 Chicago Cubs (21) and 1916 New York Giants (26) as the only teams to win at least 20 in a row.

Cleveland Indians fans cheer for their team to win their 20th straight game on Tuesday during a game against Detroit. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

LONGEST MLB WINNING STREAKS

26 — 1916 New York Giants (1 tie)

21 — 1935 Chicago Cubs

20 — 2002 Oakland Athletics

20 — 2017 Cleveland Indians

19 — 1906 Chicago White Sox (1 tie)

19 — 1947 New York Yankees

18 — 1904 New York Giants