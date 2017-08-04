Click on the video player above on Friday to watch live action from the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Live coverage continues with Alberta vs. Atlantic Canada at 4 p.m. ET, and concludes with the Prairies vs. Medicine Hat at 7 p.m. ET in the final game of Day 2.

CBC Sports will stream all round-robin games of the seven-team tournament through the championship final, which will determine Canada's entry in the Little League Baseball World Series. Click here for the full schedule.

For full scores and results, click here for the official tournament website.

Live-streaming coverage of round-robin games will feature play-by-play commentary from CBC Sports' Matthew Cullen and sideline reports from Craig McMorris. Cullen will be joined in the booth by special guests throughout the tournament.

Former Montreal Expos broadcaster Tom Valcke will join the broadcast team as an analyst for the semifinal and final games on CBC Television.