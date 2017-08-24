Canada was eliminated from the Little League World Series on Thursday after dropping a 6-2 decision to Mexico at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
Mexico took the lead with a run in the fourth and tacked on three more runs in the fifth to knock out the White Rock, B.C., side.
Japan and Mexico will play Saturday in the international final.
The winner of that game will advance to Sunday's championship against the winner of the American final.
