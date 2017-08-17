Chase Marshall had a pair of home runs and five RBIs as Canada opened the 71st edition of the Little League World Series with a 12-2 rout of Italy on Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.

Marshall's second homer of the game came in a seven-run third inning for the Canadians (1-0), who are represented by White Rock, B.C. The game was completed after just four innings.

Game Wrap: Canada routs Italy in Little League World Series opener1:54

Robert Orr went 1 for 3 with three RBIs while Ty Fluet was 3 for 3 with three runs scored for Canada, which outhit the European champions from Emilia, Italy 12-3.

Starter Reece Usselman pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Marshall came on in relief and pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for Canada. He gave up one run on one hit with a walk and four strikeouts.

The Canadians' next game is on Sunday. They face the Latin America champions from Maracaibo, Venezuela (1-0).