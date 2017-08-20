Pitcher Reid Hefflick struck out seven batters, hit a homer, and drove in three runs to help lift Canada to a 7-3 win over Venezuela on Sunday at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
Hefflick allowed three runs — two of them earned —walked one and gave up five hits, including one home run, over 3 2/3 innings.
Nathaniel Factor also went deep for Canada and had three RBIs. Robert Orr drove in the other run for the Canadian team from White Rock, B.C.
Reece Usselman pitched the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings for Canada, striking out three and allowing a hit and two walks.
Jonney Rosario homered for Venezuela, which is representing Latin America at the tournament.
Canada will play Japan on Wednesday for a chance to move on to the final of the international bracket. The double-elimination format means Canada will have two chances to advance.
The winner of the international side will play the winner of the American bracket in the final.
