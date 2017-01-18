And the Golden Globe goes to... Josh Donaldson.
The Toronto Blue Jay has made his debut on History Canada's Vikings — the first episode aired on Wednesday night. It may have only been one line but he nailed it.
.@BringerOfRain20 fits right into the #Vikings world! pic.twitter.com/tLB6VmlRco—
@HistoryVikings
@BringerOfRain20 reppin in @HistoryVikings 👌🏻👌🏻 #joshdonaldson pic.twitter.com/CycfgGFAhX—
@agsiles
Toronto fans couldn't contain their excitement:
Josh, I'm totally proud of your ability to act as well as play baseball. You're very talented and awesome person! :) @BringerOfRain20 pic.twitter.com/63bOIubXNJ—
@LauraL2920
Finally @BringerOfRain20 on the show #viking #BlueJays #awesome pic.twitter.com/ayDyIz3YZF—
@christine_luv21
I think @BringerOfRain20 makes a hell of a Viking 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/YvGFPHJWQs—
@Drakeburger2
The Blue Jays slugger made the trip across the ocean to Ireland to film an episode of Vikings on History Canada.
Apparently he's a big fan — can you tell?
Visit the #Vikings set with @BringerOfRain20 and watch him on this Wednesday’s episode at 9e/p! pic.twitter.com/BFTMqqgdhK—
@HistoryTVCanada
The Bringer of the Rain quickly transformed from a third baseman to Hoskuld, a Viking warrior.
Fans were eagerly awaited Donaldson's appearance on the Canadian-Irish drama.
Tonight on @HistoryTVCanada, @BlueJays slugger @BringerOfRain20 makes his acting debut on #Vikings. Here’s a preview pic.twitter.com/yEedXnvsUs—
@HankBemis
A long day, looking forward to watching @BringerOfRain20 on @Vikings tonight. I can't wait, I know he will be amazing.—
@biggles14
Got to watch Vikings tonight because @BringerOfRain20 is in it 👍🏻—
@Bor_Bison_20
The Toronto Blue Jays also contributed to the ratings.
.@HistoryTVCanada @BringerOfRain20 We'll be watching! pic.twitter.com/FW8yoUo1J5—
@BlueJays
While History Canada cleverly predicted Wednesday night's forecast.
Just saw tonight's forecast for Kattegat: they're calling for rain. #Vikings @BringerOfRain20. pic.twitter.com/1nSf6MnTA0—
@HistoryTVCanada
They call that a two-for-one special. Maybe Josh Donaldson found his true calling...once he retires from baseball of course.
