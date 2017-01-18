And the Golden Globe goes to... Josh Donaldson.

The Toronto Blue Jay has made his debut on History Canada's Vikings — the first episode aired on Wednesday night. It may have only been one line but he nailed it.

Toronto fans couldn't contain their excitement:

Josh, I'm totally proud of your ability to act as well as play baseball. You're very talented and awesome person! :) @BringerOfRain20 pic.twitter.com/63bOIubXNJ — @LauraL2920

I think @BringerOfRain20 makes a hell of a Viking 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/YvGFPHJWQs — @Drakeburger2

The Blue Jays slugger made the trip across the ocean to Ireland to film an episode of Vikings on History Canada.

Apparently he's a big fan — can you tell?

Visit the #Vikings set with @BringerOfRain20 and watch him on this Wednesday’s episode at 9e/p! pic.twitter.com/BFTMqqgdhK — @HistoryTVCanada

The Bringer of the Rain quickly transformed from a third baseman to Hoskuld, a Viking warrior.

Fans were eagerly awaited Donaldson's appearance on the Canadian-Irish drama.

Tonight on @HistoryTVCanada, @BlueJays slugger @BringerOfRain20 makes his acting debut on #Vikings. Here’s a preview pic.twitter.com/yEedXnvsUs — @HankBemis

A long day, looking forward to watching @BringerOfRain20 on @Vikings tonight. I can't wait, I know he will be amazing. — @biggles14

Got to watch Vikings tonight because @BringerOfRain20 is in it 👍🏻 — @Bor_Bison_20

The Toronto Blue Jays also contributed to the ratings.

While History Canada cleverly predicted Wednesday night's forecast.

Just saw tonight's forecast for Kattegat: they're calling for rain. #Vikings @BringerOfRain20. pic.twitter.com/1nSf6MnTA0 — @HistoryTVCanada

They call that a two-for-one special. Maybe Josh Donaldson found his true calling...once he retires from baseball of course.