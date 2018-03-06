Skip to Main Content
Braden Halladay, son of former Jays great Roy, invited to Canada's U18 spring camp

Notifications

Braden Halladay, son of former Jays great Roy, invited to Canada's U18 spring camp

Braden Halladay, the son of former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay, is among the 33 players invited to Baseball Canada's spring training camp for its under-18 team.

17-year-old right-handed pitcher was born in Toronto

The Canadian Press ·
The late Roy Halladay is seen with his sons Braden and Ryan before a Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees on April 4, 2014 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. (Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images)
comments

Braden Halladay, the son of the late Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay, is among the 33 players invited to Baseball Canada's spring training camp for its under-18 team.

Roy Halladay was a two-time Cy Young Award winner that spent 12 of his 16 major-league seasons with the Blue Jays. He died in November when the plane he was piloting crashed off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

Braden Halladay, a right-handed pitcher like his father, was born in Toronto in 2000 while Roy was with the Blue Jays. He recently committed to pitch for Penn State University.

The under-18 team will be based in St. Petersburg, Fla., and its camp will include games against minor-league prospects from the Baltimore, Detroit, Philadelphia, Tampa and Toronto organizations.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us