Braden Halladay, son of former Jays great Roy, invited to Canada's U18 spring camp
17-year-old right-handed pitcher was born in Toronto
Braden Halladay, the son of the late Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay, is among the 33 players invited to Baseball Canada's spring training camp for its under-18 team.
Roy Halladay was a two-time Cy Young Award winner that spent 12 of his 16 major-league seasons with the Blue Jays. He died in November when the plane he was piloting crashed off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
Braden Halladay, a right-handed pitcher like his father, was born in Toronto in 2000 while Roy was with the Blue Jays. He recently committed to pitch for Penn State University.
The under-18 team will be based in St. Petersburg, Fla., and its camp will include games against minor-league prospects from the Baltimore, Detroit, Philadelphia, Tampa and Toronto organizations.
