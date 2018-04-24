Babcock wants Leafs to embrace challenge of Game 7
The Toronto Maple Leafs' season has come down to one game, and head coach Mike Babcock says they should embrace it. The deciding game against the Bruins will be played Wednesday in Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Monday night to tie their best-of-seven opening round series at three games apiece.
The deciding game will be played Wednesday in Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET.
There's obvious pressure involved in a deciding game, but Babcock feels it's chance for a team to prove it's capable of winning big contests.
Toronto should have momentum heading into the deciding contest, having won the last two games to erase an early 3-1 series deficit.
Toronto will try to win its second series after trailing 3-1 in its history. The Leafs rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Detroit in the 1942 Stanley Cup final.
