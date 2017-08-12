Watch live action from the AFL International Cup on Saturday beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET as the Canadian women's team battles it out in in Melbourne, Australia.
Coverage continues with the Northern Lights facing the Great Britain Swans.
CBC Sports Posted: Aug 04, 2017 2:12 PM ET Last Updated: Aug 12, 2017 10:05 PM ET
