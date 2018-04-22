Amir Khan drops Canada's Phil Lo Greco in 39 seconds in triumphant return
Former world champion Amir Khan won his first fight in two years by stopping Phil Lo Greco in 39 seconds on Saturday.
Fighting in a British home ring for the first time in five years, Khan sent Lo Greco to the canvas inside 30 seconds. Moments later, he pinned the Toronto native against the ropes and forced the stoppage.
Khan (32-4, 20 KOs) hadn't fought since he went up two weights and was knocked out by Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in May 2016. He held the WBA super lightweight title from 2009-12.
Lo Greco (28-4) was knocked out for only the second time in his career. He and Khan fought at a catch weight super welterweight.
