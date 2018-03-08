Celebrate adventurous, spirited women on #IWD2018

March 8 is the day we celebrate International Women's Day.

This year's theme is #PressforProgress, a call to action for all of us to press forward for gender parity.

At CBC Sports we wanted to celebrate the strong and powerful women that compete for their country, but wanted to showcase something outside their sport that makes these women #AdventurousSpiritedWomen.

3-time Paralympian Stephanie Dixon let's us in on the most adventurous spirited thing she's done outside sport, but it still involves water. 0:53

The term "adventurous, spirited woman" is taken from the 1963 book The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan, which is widely credited with sparking second-wave feminism.

Here are some of the responses we received:

Outside your sport, what's the most adventurous, spirited thing you've done?

Keeper-turned broadcaster, Karina LeBlanc knows that jumping, or sliding into new opportunities makes her adventurous and spirited. She also has a strong message for other #AdventurousSpiritedWomen

Trying new things, very fast things, is what <a href="https://twitter.com/karinaleblanc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KarinaLeBlanc</a> feels makes her adventurous and spirited. <br>She also has some words of encouragement for all <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AdventurousSpiritedWomen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AdventurousSpiritedWomen</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IWD2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IWD2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/JibNSWkj7I">pic.twitter.com/JibNSWkj7I</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canadian half-piper Mercedes Nicoll learned the most when she decided to travel alone, and fully rely on herself.

Outside my sport 🏂 this is the most adventurous and spirited thing I've done! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iwd2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iwd2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://t.co/wn6HRVhW4B">pic.twitter.com/wn6HRVhW4B</a> —@mercedesnicoll

American Olympian Lindsey Vonn finds adventure not only on a mountain, but also under the sea.

On International Women's Day we are celebrating adventurous, spirited women, like Lindsey Vonn<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IWD2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IWD2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/LViwdxrUsK">https://t.co/LViwdxrUsK</a> <a href="https://t.co/aMbahHiyol">pic.twitter.com/aMbahHiyol</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canadian ski jumper Taylor Henrich is definitely an adrenaline junkie when it comes to being adventurous and spirited.

Canadian bobsledder Melissa Lotholz is spirited and adventurous when she's trying new things, like travelling solo.

Skeleton racer Cassie Hawrysh found her most adventurous, spirited moment to be when she decided to completely change her life and take a risk facing the unknown.

Today, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> asks: “Outside your sport, what is the most adventurous, spirited thing you’ve ever done?” Here's MY answer. (I've actually risked it all more than once!) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IWD2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IWD2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GirlPower?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GirlPower</a> 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️ <a href="https://t.co/zho8B8MB2U">pic.twitter.com/zho8B8MB2U</a> —@CassieHawrysh

Ditto for CBC Sports host Signa Butler. Facing a huge life decision, like where to live, can sometimes be the biggest, and most rewarding step to take.

The most adventurous, spirited thing I've done was move to Toronto 20 years ago. From that tough decision came a mountain of good fortune - career, friendships, love & most of all, motherhood. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IWD2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IWD2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AdventurousSpiritedWomen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AdventurousSpiritedWomen</a><a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> —@signabutler

Have you done any of these things?

What's the most adventurous, spirited thing you've done? Share your story with us and use #AdventurousSpiritedWomen