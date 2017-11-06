Airing Sunday, December 17

When Hannah's grandmother passes away she's shocked to learn that her father is not dead, but actually alive and lives close by. Spontaneously she decides to go and meet him, but finds out the hard way sometimes things don't always turn out as planned.

Winner of Cinespace Jury's Choice Award, Lakeshorts International Film Festival 2016

Official selection of the Hamilton Film Festival 2015

Official selection of the Atlantic International Film Festival 2015

Written by: Claire Stollery and John Hastings

Directed by: Mark O'Brien