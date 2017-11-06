Who Is Hannah?
Airing Sunday, December 17
When Hannah's grandmother passes away she's shocked to learn that her father is not dead, but actually alive and lives close by. Spontaneously she decides to go and meet him, but finds out the hard way sometimes things don't always turn out as planned.
Winner of Cinespace Jury's Choice Award, Lakeshorts International Film Festival 2016
Official selection of the Hamilton Film Festival 2015
Official selection of the Atlantic International Film Festival 2015
Written by: Claire Stollery and John Hastings
Directed by: Mark O'Brien
