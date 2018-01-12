'My grandparents were Nazis': Rachel Seiffert mines her family's dark past

Rachel Seiffert writes powerful fiction that explores moral responsibility, courage and fear, especially at times of great upheaval. Her latest novel, A Boy in Winter, is set in a Ukrainian town during the Second World War, just weeks after the German invasion of 1941. The story follows the intertwining lives of various characters — a German engineer, a Ukrainian woman who shelters two Jewish boys and the young boys themselves. Seiffert previously explored innocence and culpability in the context of World War II in her first novel, The Dark Room. It won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, and was made into the compelling movie, Lore.

Seiffert's preoccupation with the Second World War is informed by her own background. Born in Oxford in 1971 to a German mother and Australian father, she was aware from an early age of her problematic family history. Seiffert's maternal grandfather was a doctor with the Waffen-SS, while her grandmother was a fervent supporter of Hitler's Reich. Her mother didn't try to hide her family's past, and when Seiffert began to write, it was these stories that haunted and compelled her.

Seiffert spoke to Eleanor Wachtel from the CBC's London studio.

Family history

"My grandparents were Nazis — my mother made no bones about that. Her father was a doctor in the Waffen-SS, the party's elite soldiers, and her mother was a social worker for the party. My mother was very honest about it. But she had this very clear-eyed view of them. I know that my grandfather would therefore have been complicit with the boycott of Jewish shops and businesses in Hamburg. I know he would have known, at the very least, about the book burning. It's very uncomfortable to know that this is somebody in your family line.

"As soon as my peers at school realized I was German, I was called 'Nazi'. Their grandparents would have fought in the war, so it's understandable — but of course it was painful for me as a child. It's easier if you can think of Nazis as just being sadists, as being twisted, because then they're psychopaths who don't feel that what they are doing is wrong. But unfortunately, I don't think its as easy as that. I think humans are much more complicated. That's the reason why it's necessary to write fiction that explores that."

The fallout

"In The Dark Room, a girl named Lore is confronted with the destruction of her country and the shock of losing the war. This was actually the first shock for Germans of my mother's and of my grandparents' generations — the shock that they had lost again. And it was only after that had been processed that they could really look at at why and what crimes had been committed. Laura's story was about them — about the devastated country and this moral failing they had to confront.

"But I do think Germany is admirable in the way that it's confronted its past. What I feel like I've spent a lot of my adult life explaining is that Germany has done an awful lot to reconcile itself to its past and be honest with itself. The reason my own feelings about Germany are complicated is that on the one hand I knew this very uncomfortable series of facts about my grandparents and their political beliefs, but then I also had my family and this incredible positivity. I was close to my grandmother — I knew her as a as a human and as a loving grandmother. There was a warmth as well as the terrible chill of what had happened in the past."

Breaking the cycle

"Otto Pohl, a German engineer in A Boy in Winter, feels he has to make a stand. He refuses to take workers from amongst the Jews that he sees rounded up because they're not toilers. He sees people who are schoolteachers and clerks, he sees women, he sees old people and people who are not used to heavy labour and he knows the conditions that they would have to work under. At that point he has to make a stand.

"I saw that as being a very important expression of human goodness and an important moment for Pohl as a human being. He makes that stand at great personal risk — he turns on the SS man who could imprison him for that, yet he still does it. That's A Boy in Winter. I think honour in humans has to make its way into fiction. When push comes to shove, what are you going to do when you have no time really to think and consider all the ramifications? When you have nobody to ask because it's too risky to ask, then what do you do? What do you have as your baseline? I think humans are at their most interesting at those points."

Rachel Seiffert's interview has been edited and condensed.