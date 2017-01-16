This week Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. He's promised to cancel Obamacare, but some are also wondering how a Trump presidency might affect U.S. vaccine policy.

On Tuesday last week, President-elect Trump met with Robert Kennedy Junior at Trump Tower in New York. Kennedy is son of the late Senator and 1968 Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy. He is also a well-known critic of vaccines. Kennedy came away from the meeting with Trump announcing that the President-elect had asked him to lead a panel on vaccine safety. This has not been confirmed by Trump or his spokespeople. Later in the week, a presidential transition national spokeswoman has said that the president-elect would like to a form a commission on autism, but no final decision has been made.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures while entering the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, N.Y. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Critics are concerned that the main purpose of the panel would be to raise once again the fraudulent allegation that that measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccine causes autism.

In 2005, Kennedy wrote an article published simultaneously in Salon and Rolling Stone in which he stated that thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative once commonly found in MMR vaccine but largely removed from all childhood vaccines, is dangerous to kids. The article alleged that public health authorities knowingly let the profit-driven pharmaceutical industry expose millions of American children to harm, and then engaged in a cover up about it.

In an article late last week in Scientific American, Seth Mnookin pointed out that Kennedy ignored a mountain of scientific evidence - nine studies by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and an immunization safety review by the Institute of Medicine -that thimerosal does not cause harm.

Because of his rambling and sometimes disjointed way of answering questions, it's often difficult to know Trump's views on vaccine safety precisely.

During a 2015 Republican primary debate, Trump linked what he referred to as an "epidemic" of autism to vaccines. In September, 2015, Trump said, "We had so many instances, people that work for me, just the other day, 2 years old, a beautiful child, went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick. Now is autistic."

Before he ran for President, Trump accused doctors of lying about vaccines. Here is a tweet he sent on September 3, 2014, which has been posted in the Washington Post: "I am being proven right about massive vaccinations. The doctors lied. Save our children & their future."

We also know that Trump has aligned himself with conservatives like Dr. Ben Carson, the paediatric neurosurgeon who is Trump's nominee as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. As Lawrence Solomon pointed out last week in the National Post, Carson has said that vaccines that prevent death or crippling are important, but that there are a multitude of other vaccines that are pushed by big government that don't fit in that category.

There are clues as to how the incoming President might change current vaccine policy. Trump has consistently blamed autism on "massive combined inoculations to small children." In one of his tweets, Trump called for a return to single vaccinations spread out over time. Breaking up the MMR vaccine into single vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella sounds like a policy. Another possibility is for Trump and fellow Republicans to make it easier for parents to pick and choose vaccines and to boost the right of parents to object to specific vaccines.

The sleeper issue concerns Trump's views on the CDC. Currently, the CDC has responsibility both for vaccine safety and promotion, which some say is a conflict of interest. Vaccine critics want Congress to take vaccine safety away from the CDC and hand it to an independent agency. I could see Trump doing that, and in the process trying to discredit the CDC by claiming the agency is in the pockets of drug companies.

These aren't idle musings. There's plenty at stake here. Increasing vaccine refusal lowers herd immunity, and contributes to outbreaks of communicable diseases. A 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at more than 1400 cases of measles between 2000 and 2015. Of those, nearly 60 percent had no history of measles vaccination, which was refused for religious or philosophical reasons. Of roughly 10000 cases of pertussis or whooping cough, between 24 and 45 percent of those affected missed shots. Keep in mind that young infants who are too young to get the whooping cough vaccine are at greater risk of dying from pertussis. A 2010 study in Pediatrics calculated the cost of treating an outbreak of measles at between $10,000 and $15,000 per child infected. If Trump makes vaccine refusal acceptable, they'll be paying costs like that for years to come.

Dr. Brian Goldman is host of White Coat Black Art, and the house doctor on CBC Radio One.