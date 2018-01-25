Sunday January 28, 2018
Zombies, superheroes, and STEM: Indiginerds unite!
This episode originally aired on November 12, 2017
From reimagining Superman as a Cree woman, to securing the rez for a potential zombie apocalypse, to promoting Indigenous people in STEM — this week's show is all about Indiginerds!
What's an Indiginerd? Simply put, it's an Indigenous nerd.
Hear how Indiginerds from across Turtle Island are not only rewriting the nerd narratives, but also making it a much cooler place for Indiginerds to unite.
This week's Playlist
Wolf Saga - Auburn Nights
Eekwol - Lessons in Cool
Buffy Sainte-Marie and Tanya Tagaq - You Got to Run
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
Ideas
The Scottish Enlightenment: The invention of modern mind and culture
-
The Current
We must disrupt the foster care system and remove perverse incentives, says Minister Jane Philpott
-
Q Blog
5 reasons Grammy 2018 could be the most memorable awards show in recent history
-
Out in the Open
When someone you care about is accused of sexual misconduct, how should you respond?