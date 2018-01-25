Sunday January 28, 2018

Zombies, superheroes, and STEM: Indiginerds unite!

An Indiginerd dog tag by Traumahawk Jewellry.

An Indiginerd dog tag by Traumahawk Jewellry. (Traumahawk Jewellry)

Listen to Full Episode 44:12

This episode originally aired on November 12, 2017

From reimagining Superman as a Cree woman, to securing the rez for a potential zombie apocalypse, to promoting Indigenous people in STEM — this week's show is all about Indiginerds!

What's an Indiginerd? Simply put, it's an Indigenous nerd.

Hear how Indiginerds from across Turtle Island are not only rewriting the nerd narratives, but also making it a much cooler place for Indiginerds to unite.

This week's Playlist

Eekwol Lindsay Knight

Eekwol (Submitted by Jebunnessa Chapola)


Wolf Saga - Auburn Nights
Eekwol - Lessons in Cool
Buffy Sainte-Marie and Tanya Tagaq - You Got to Run

stories from this episode