Zombies, superheroes, and STEM: Indiginerds unite!

This episode originally aired on November 12, 2017



From reimagining Superman as a Cree woman, to securing the rez for a potential zombie apocalypse, to promoting Indigenous people in STEM — this week's show is all about Indiginerds!

What's an Indiginerd? Simply put, it's an Indigenous nerd.

Hear how Indiginerds from across Turtle Island are not only rewriting the nerd narratives, but also making it a much cooler place for Indiginerds to unite.