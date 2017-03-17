Richard Wagamese changed the world one story at a time

Richard Wagamese's signature on his email said "Changing the world one story at a time."

Richard Wagamese would often say his storytelling was 'returning the gift one more time. Free of charge.'

The Ojibway writer wrote six novels, a book of poetry and five non-fiction titles including: Indian Horse, Medicine Walk, For Joshua and Runaway Dreams.

He gave us his life on the page, when he spoke, when he taught and even when he fell.

It was this generous, graceful, open heart that many Canadians fell in love with, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

He forged a path for others, he opened doorways to other worlds and brought people together with his words.

Richard passed away last week. He was 61-years-old.

Thomas King, Shelagh Rogers, Drew Hayden Taylor, Waubgeshing Rice and Kim Wheeler pay their tributes to this prolific storyteller, inspiration and friend.