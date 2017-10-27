Rethinking housing from an Indigenous perspective

Mayuk Manuel measures the window of a tiny house, at the Tiny House Warriors build on the Secwepemc territory in B.C. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Recent data from Statistics Canada found that while the Indigenous population in Canada continues to grow, on-reserve housing is getting worse.

One in five Indigenous people, or 19.4 per cent, reported living in a home in need of repair. Whereas only six per cent of Canada's non-Indigenous people reported living in substandard housing.

From redefining homelessness, to constructing tiny houses, Indigenous people are taking the lead in providing innovative solutions to Canada's housing crisis.