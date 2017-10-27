Sunday October 29, 2017
Rethinking housing from an Indigenous perspective
Recent data from Statistics Canada found that while the Indigenous population in Canada continues to grow, on-reserve housing is getting worse.
One in five Indigenous people, or 19.4 per cent, reported living in a home in need of repair. Whereas only six per cent of Canada's non-Indigenous people reported living in substandard housing.
From redefining homelessness, to constructing tiny houses, Indigenous people are taking the lead in providing innovative solutions to Canada's housing crisis.
