Sunday January 14, 2018
Not just pow wow: the many genres and voices of Indigenous music
From rock, to soul, to electro-pop, this week on Unreserved we explore the many genres and voices in Indigenous music.
Rosanna chats with Mohawk musician Logan Staats, fresh off of his win on CTV's The Launch — a new TV show giving Canadian singers a shot at stardom.
Our new music columnist Janet Rogers shares the music of Métis soul-folk musician Caleigh Cardinal.
And electro-pop musician Wolf Saga shares his music, his influences and how connecting with his Indigenous heritage made his beat stronger.
This week's playlist
Logan Staats - The Lucky Ones
The Jerry Cans - Ahead By A Century / Silatujuujutit
Caleigh Cardinal - There Ain't No Way
Wolf Saga - Love Story
Robbie Robertson - Somewhere Down the Crazy River
David Bowie - Ashes to Ashes
Wolf Saga - Walls
