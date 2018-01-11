Not just pow wow: the many genres and voices of Indigenous music

This week on the show, the music of Caleigh Cardinal, Logan Staats and Wolf Saga.

From rock, to soul, to electro-pop, this week on Unreserved we explore the many genres and voices in Indigenous music.

Rosanna chats with Mohawk musician Logan Staats, fresh off of his win on CTV's The Launch — a new TV show giving Canadian singers a shot at stardom.

Our new music columnist Janet Rogers shares the music of Métis soul-folk musician Caleigh Cardinal.

And electro-pop musician Wolf Saga shares his music, his influences and how connecting with his Indigenous heritage made his beat stronger.