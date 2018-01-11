Sunday January 14, 2018

Not just pow wow: the many genres and voices of Indigenous music

This week on the show, the music of Caleigh Cardinal, Logan Staats and Wolf Saga.

This week on the show, the music of Caleigh Cardinal, Logan Staats and Wolf Saga.

From rock, to soul, to electro-pop, this week on Unreserved we explore the many genres and voices in Indigenous music. 

Rosanna chats with Mohawk musician Logan Staats, fresh off of his win on CTV's The Launch — a new TV show giving Canadian singers a shot at stardom. 

Our new music columnist Janet Rogers shares the music of Métis soul-folk musician Caleigh Cardinal

And electro-pop musician Wolf Saga shares his music, his influences and how connecting with his Indigenous heritage made his beat stronger.

This week's playlist 

Logan Staats - The Lucky Ones 

The Jerry Cans - Ahead By A Century / Silatujuujutit

Caleigh Cardinal - There Ain't No Way

Wolf Saga - Love Story 

Robbie Robertson - Somewhere Down the Crazy River 

David Bowie - Ashes to Ashes 

Wolf Saga - Walls