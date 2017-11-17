Sunday November 19, 2017
Music as medicine: Buffy Sainte-Marie talks politics, sex scandals and her brand new album
Buffy Sainte-Marie's career has spanned decades, from playing protest songs in coffee shops to sold out arenas, rez festivals and pow wows.
In an extended conversation with Rosanna Deerchild, she talked about blacklisted by the entertainment industry, the ongoing sex scandals in Hollywood and the current controversy swirling around Lido Pimienta, another singer who isn't afraid to stand up and speak out.
On her latest album, Medicine Songs, Sainte-Marie recorded new versions of some of her most loved songs. Click the Listen button above to hear some of those recordings, her full conversation and a few song picks.
On recording her new album, Medicine Songs
On her creative influences growing up:
"Mostly the Creator. See, I was a creative kid from the beginning. I didn't go to church, I didn't have anybody slapping my knuckles with a ruler trying to take piano lessons. So I really treasured the gift of creativity, even as a little kid. If you need to put it into European context, look at the English version of the Bible. It says, 'We're created in the image of the Creator,' and isn't that Indigeneity right there? Isn't that our Indigenous philosophy said in another way? So, I was inspired by my own creativity and the fact that this music was in my head and I could see these pictures in my mind that I could play with whatever I had to paint/draw with."
On the current sexual harassment and bullying allegations shaking up Hollywood:
"That's been around since before the old testament and it's taken a long time for show business to confront it and god bless every one of those people who has come forward. It's a thing not only in show business but it's in education, it's in business, it's in corporations, it's in families, it's in neighbourhoods. You know that kind of bullying, that kind of oppression. But it's carried out not only on women but on men and boys too and it just plain to got to go."
On the controversy around musician Lido Pimienta, who came under fire for calling "brown girls to the front" at a concert:
Click the Listen button above to hear Buffy Sainte-Marie in conversation with Rosanna Deerchild.
